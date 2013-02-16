Video

Figures obtained by BBC Wales suggest that at least 60 posts in the advice sector across Wales will be lost because of changes to legal aid.

The changes mean thousands of people will no longer have access to free specialist advice for issues like debt and welfare benefits, family disputes and some housing problems.

The UK government says the move will save more than £400m.

But critics claim they will hit the most vulnerable hardest at a time of huge change in the benefits system.

Felicity Evans reports.

Legal aid cuts to hit 60 advice jobs