Tata Steel's Port Talbot Blast Furnace No 4 powers up
One of the biggest private employers in Wales has started production at its new £185m blast furnace in Port Talbot.
The project to rebuild the No 4 furnace at Tata Steel is the most significant investment there in decades.
The Port Talbot plant is the UK's largest steelworks and the furnace will be operating fully by the end of the week.
12 Feb 2013
