Footage of a "superpod" of hundreds of dolphins has been captured by marine conservationists in the Irish Sea.
It was recorded by members of Pembrokeshire-based Sea Trust on a Fishguard to Rosslare ferry during a routine survey.
Sea Trust director Cliff Benson said it was an "amazing" sight.
09 Jan 2013
