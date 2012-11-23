Media player
Flooding: Snowdon village of Llanberis mops-up
A clean-up operation is under way across large parts of Wales after flash flooding and gales.
One of the worst hit areas was Gwynedd. In Llanberis, more than 100 properties are thought to have been hit by flash flooding.
BBC Wales reporter George Herd made his way to the village as the rain continued to fall on Thursday evening.
23 Nov 2012
