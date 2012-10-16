Video

Some university tutors are pressurised to accept substandard work by overseas students for financial reasons, BBC Wales has been told.

One lecturer claims exams are simplified or dropped from some Masters business courses.

He claims pressure by university authorities to secure funding from international students means standards of some courses are lowered.

It is claimed this involves students struggling with English.

The lecturer, whose words are spoken by an actor to protect his anonymity, told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme of his concerns.

He said international students on the whole were fantastic people but universities could not lose their focus on standards and quality.

Overseas students standards claim