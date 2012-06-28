Media player
Unity festival promotes disability arts
An arts festival that celebrates performances from people with physical and learning disabilities is underway in Cardiff.
The Unity festival is designed to promote positive images of disability, and has attracted singers, dancers and performers from around the world.
Huw Thomas reports.
28 Jun 2012
