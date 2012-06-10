Media player
Village evacuated amid dam fears
A village in Gwynedd is being evacuated due to a flood risk from a water build-up at a disused quarry.
Police want to move 600 people from Pennal to a leisure centre after concerns following a slight breach in the natural reservoir's dam.
Residents and holidaymakers across mid-Wales have been surveying the extent of flood damage caused to their homes and caravans.
Hundreds of people had to be rescued or evacuated when a month's worth of rain fell in a day.
Hywel Griffiths reports.
10 Jun 2012
