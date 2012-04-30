Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sing for life choirs help cancer sufferers cope with illness
A choir for people who have been affected by cancer has been set up in Cwmbran, Torfaen.
The charity Tenovus set up the first one in Pontypridd two years' ago and those who attend said it made a real difference to the way they were able to face the challenges of dealing with cancer.
Now 15 Sing for Life choirs are running across Wales.
Stephen Fairclough reports.
-
30 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-17892688/sing-for-life-choirs-help-cancer-sufferers-cope-with-illnessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window