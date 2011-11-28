Media player
Gary Speed: Phenomenal role model - Laura McAllister
Laura McAllister, the chair of Sport Wales and a former Welsh women's football international, said Gary Speed was a phenomenal advert and model for professionals.
The Wales football manager, aged 42, was found dead at his home in Chester on Sunday morning.
28 Nov 2011
