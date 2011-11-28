Wales manager Gary Speed shouts out instructions during the 4-1 friendly win over Norway
Video

Gary Speed: Phenomenal role model - Laura McAllister

Laura McAllister, the chair of Sport Wales and a former Welsh women's football international, said Gary Speed was a phenomenal advert and model for professionals.

The Wales football manager, aged 42, was found dead at his home in Chester on Sunday morning.

  • 28 Nov 2011