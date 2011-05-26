Video

The family of Peter and Gwenda Dixon, the Oxfordshire couple murdered by John Cooper, gave their reaction outside Swansea Crown Court to his conviction.

Mr and Mrs Dixon's son, Tim, thanked Dyfed-Powys Police, the prosecution team led by barrister Gerard Elias and the forensic science service.

Their daughter, Julie Pratley, said the family still suffered the loss of a "charismatic couple" who had "wisdom, humour and were compassionate".

Matt Murray reports.