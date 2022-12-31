Three people have died in a fire at a hotel in Perth.

Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel on County Place at about 05:10.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three people and a dog died.

Guests were evacuated and police cordoned off the road, urging members of the public to avoid the area. Perth and Kinross Council said traffic in the area was likely to be affected.