Café owner says it is time to move on from Covid

It is time to "show our beautiful smiles" again says Katerina White, a café owner in Perth.

She is delighted that from Easter Monday Scotland's legal requirement to wear face masks in public places is being lifted.

Sitting outside her dog-friendly Brew and Chew cafe, Ms White tells the BBC's Scotland Editor James Cook it has been a tough two years, economically and emotionally - and she's anxious to move on from Covid.

Keeping her three cafes and restaurants in the city going through lockdowns and other restrictions has been immensely challenging, she says.

Even when they could open, restrictions meant fewer tables, a reduced menu and shorter opening hours.

Is Ms White personally worried about the virus any more?

"Not really," she says, pointing to the widespread take up of vaccines and to the fact that we don't use lockdowns to deal with other public health threats.