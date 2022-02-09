A crisis in cancer care at NHS Tayside could have been averted if the health board had publicly supported doctors who were criticised by an official report, according to a top oncologist.

Prof Alastair Munro, emeritus professor of radiation oncology at Dundee University, said it was "a totally avoidable tragedy" and should not have happened.

The last remaining breast radiotherapy specialist left at the end of January, with the board unable to replace him.

Patients must now travel to Aberdeen, Glasgow or Edinburgh for radiotherapy.

NHS Tayside insisted patients would receive "appropriate and timely" treatment and that "a range of dedicated support" had been offered to the breast oncology team.