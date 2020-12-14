Dundee Rep Ensemble have staged their first Christmas show of the year - not to a packed auditorium, but to just one special audience member.

George McPherson was nominated for a theatrical treat by his neighbours, who say the 102-year-old is "loved by the whole street."

This is the first Dundee Rep Present, a series of four performances by the ensemble and the Scottish Dance Theatre for seven individuals, put forward by their friends and families.

If performers can't take to the stage this Christmas, the theatre reckoned, why not take the stage to the audience?