'My husband was killed while on his daily run'
The widow of an army captain speaks about the day her husband was killed by a forklift truck on a military base.
Linda Sprouting says Dean was doing as he would do every day - following the designated running path.
She described that he was on his way back to his base in Iraq when he was hit by the US National Guardsmen vehicle.
16 Oct 2019
