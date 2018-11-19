Deaf boy's reaction to bedtime story

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deaf boy's amazing reaction to Makaton bedtime story
A deaf boy has an amazing response to Rob Delaney's CBeebies Bedtime Story using Makaton sign language.
Mum Laura McCartney says her son Tom, who has complex medical needs, was "enthralled" to see a story told "in his language".
Six-year-old Tom waves his arms and stands up in his chair in excitement as he watches comedian Rob on TV.
-
19 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-tayside-central-46265408/deaf-boy-s-amazing-reaction-to-makaton-bedtime-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window