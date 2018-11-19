Deaf boy's reaction to bedtime story
A deaf boy has an amazing response to Rob Delaney's CBeebies Bedtime Story using Makaton sign language.

Mum Laura McCartney says her son Tom, who has complex medical needs, was "enthralled" to see a story told "in his language".

Six-year-old Tom waves his arms and stands up in his chair in excitement as he watches comedian Rob on TV.

