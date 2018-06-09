Hailstorm brings M9 traffic to standstill
Traffic on a motorway in central Scotland has been brought to a standstill by large hail stones pounding the carriageway. Motorists on the M9, south of Dunblane, were forced to pull onto the hard shoulder after the storm hit at about 16:30.

