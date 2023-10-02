Hawick rugby team throws away win with bizarre own goal

A rare own goal has been scored during a rugby match in the Scottish Borders.

A Hawick Youth player was prematurely celebrating winning the match against Gala Wanderers when he accidentally knocked the ball over the crossbar in the dying seconds of the game.

It meant Hawick Youth threw away their two point lead and the under-18s match ended in a draw.

A video of the bizarre moment has been viewed more than five million times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

