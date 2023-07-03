It is gull-hatching season and that can cause a range of headaches for residents of Dumfries.

They include birds swooping for food, noise disturbance due to their squawking and, inevitably, droppings.

The council has warned of the potential for aggressive behaviour from the gulls if their chicks end up at ground level.

However, it has stressed that - while it is happy to offer help - it has no statutory duty to tackle any issues they might cause.