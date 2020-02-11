Video

Work is under way "by a range of government officials" to look at the idea of building a Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge, No 10 has said.

Boris Johnson has described the bridge as a "very interesting idea", while Ireland's premier Leo Varadkar said it was "worth examining".

But Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there were "more important priorities".

What do the people who live and work in Portpatrick, one of the proposed sites for the bridge, think of the idea?