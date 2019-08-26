Media player
Jean Hanlon's son: 'Someone knows what happened to my mum'
The family of a Dumfries woman found dead in Crete 10 years ago have launched a new appeal for information on the island.
The Greek authorities have re-opened the inquiry into the death of 53-year-old Jean Hanlon.
A post-mortem examination concluded she drowned but information later suggested injuries consistent with a struggle.
Her son, Michael Porter, said he was "extremely confident" someone had more details about her death.
26 Aug 2019
