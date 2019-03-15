Scottish music hopefuls head to Texas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South by South West festival: Scottish artists head to Texas
BBC Scotland's entertainment reporter David Farrell has been to the South by South West (SXSW) music festival in the heart of Texas.
He has been following Fatherson and other Scottish bands trying to get their break at the world's biggest festival.
The festival attracts thousands of artists to Austin every year. It has helped make the likes of Katy Perry and The Strokes so it's easy to see why so many people make the trip.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-south-scotland-47590132/south-by-south-west-festival-scottish-artists-head-to-texasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window