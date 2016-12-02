Pupils in giant ceilidh dance outside school

Video

Hundreds of pupils in East Dunbartonshire have joined in a giant ceilidh dance outside their school.

Bearsden Academy staged the stunt to launch its annual social dancing season.

For many Scottish school pupils, traditional dancing lessons replace typical physical education classes in December.

Bearsden Academy says ceilidh dancing gives pupils a valuable opportunity “to learn and practice respect for others”.

Louise Kennedy, principal teacher of PE said: “We decided to plan to have a positive and inclusive start to our social dance term with this flash mob to show that through taking part and working together it can be fun.”