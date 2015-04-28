Media player
Nepal earthquake: Borders journalist describes devastation
Borders journalist David Knox has been describing how he and his family survived Nepal's massive earthquake.
He spoke to BBC Radio Scotland's Angela Soave from the British Embassy in Kathmandu.
Tomorrow's Border Telegraph will have a complete account of the Knox family's plight.
28 Apr 2015
