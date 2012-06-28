Video

A celebrity cricket match has been planned in Dumfries to mark the 75th anniversary of the death of Peter Pan author JM Barrie.

The Kirriemuir-born writer learned and fell in love with the game during his boyhood in south west Scotland.

Later, when he lived in London, Barrie formed his own team - The Allahakbarries.

BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston met the Wigtown book festival's Adrian Turpin and author William Fiennes to find out more about their sporting tribute.