A celebrity cricket match has been planned in Dumfries to mark the 75th anniversary of the death of Peter Pan author JM Barrie.
The Kirriemuir-born writer learned and fell in love with the game during his boyhood in south west Scotland.
Later, when he lived in London, Barrie formed his own team - The Allahakbarries.
BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston met the Wigtown book festival's Adrian Turpin and author William Fiennes to find out more about their sporting tribute.
28 Jun 2012
