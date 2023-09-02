The first minister has told a pro-independence rally that the Yes movement can help correct the "damages" of Brexit.

Humza Yousaf addressed a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle.

He said Scotland could get "back on the right track" by re-joining the EU.

Opposition parties accused Mr Yousaf of being obsessed with independence and out of touch with public opinion.

The first minister described Brexit as a "national tragedy".