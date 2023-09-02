'We can claim our rightful place in European Union' - Yousaf
The first minister has told a pro-independence rally that the Yes movement can help correct the "damages" of Brexit.
Humza Yousaf addressed a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle.
He said Scotland could get "back on the right track" by re-joining the EU.
Opposition parties accused Mr Yousaf of being obsessed with independence and out of touch with public opinion.
The first minister described Brexit as a "national tragedy".