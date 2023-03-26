Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the SNP is "imploding" and providing an opportunity for the Labour Party in Scotland.

He said the SNP had "run out of road" when it comes to independence and highlighted their "pretty appalling" record on health, education and drugs.

But he told BBC Scotland editor James Cook that "just because the wheels are coming off the SNP wagon, it doesn't mean necessarily that people then turn to vote for Labour".

"We will earn those votes and we will do that with humility," he said.