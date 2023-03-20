'Give SNP members chance to change vote' - leader candidate Ash Regan
One of the candidates in the SNP leadership contest says party members should be able to "edit" their vote before the poll closes next week.
Ash Regan believes that those who had "buyer's remorse" after voting should be allowed to change it via the online system.
Her suggestion comes in the wake of turmoil over the voting system.
The SNP's interim chief executive Mike Russell insisted all three candidates could have confidence in the contest.