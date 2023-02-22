Outgoing first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says that the views of the person who replaces her will matter to people in Scotland.

She made the comment in response to questions about candidate Kate Forbes and her faith-based views which have come under criticism.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland is a socially progressive country and I believe that is majority opinion. Whoever is first minister the views that they have on all sorts of issues matter because people look to their first minister to see someone who will stand up for them and their rights and the job of first minister on a daily basis involves responding to things based your positions your values, your outlooks.

"I know all of the candidates well and they are all really talented people and they all offer different things to the job and it is for the SNP to make that decision.”