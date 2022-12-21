A debate in the Scottish Parliament on gender recognition legislation was suspended on Wednesday after protesters hit out at MSPs.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay tabled an amendment that sought to prevent convicted sex offenders being allowed to change their gender.

The amendment was defeated by 59 votes to 64 with two abstentions.

This sparked angry scenes in the gallery as protestors shouted at MSPs who voted on the amendments.

Deputy presiding officer Annabelle Ewing then suspended parliament so that the gallery could be cleared.