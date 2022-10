Scotland's Health Secretary has said addressing the problems facing the NHS will take at least five years.

Humza Yousaf says a long term plan is in place to address the current failings in performance.

The latest figures showed that less than 70% of people attending A&E are being seen with four hours. The target is for 95%.

Meanwhile, staffing remains a problem with more than 6,000 nursing and midwifery posts going unfilled.