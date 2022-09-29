Liz Truss has urged Nicola Sturgeon to follow her lead as she said tax cuts could "turbocharge" Scotland's economy.

The prime minister suggested measures outlined in her mini-budget - which have prompted market turmoil - should be replicated at Holyrood.

She also backed an increase in nuclear power plants in Scotland, as well as upping North Sea fossil fuel production, to fight the energy crisis.

It came as Ms Sturgeon told Ms Truss to axe her "abhorrent" financial policies.