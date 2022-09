Scotland's first minister has urged incoming PM Liz Truss to "act now" by freezing energy bills.

Nicola Sturgeon said she would try to work constructively with the new prime minister despite their "deep differences".

Ms Truss has already pledged to take action to deal with surging energy costs.

Her team is understood to have been working on a support package for weeks, with an announcement of the details likely to be made on Thursday.