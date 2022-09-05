'I'm looking forward to working with Liz Truss' - Douglas Ross

Scotland's Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross said he was looking forward to working with new UK Tory leader Liz Truss.

He refused to say who he voted for in the leadership contest, explaining that he had not told a "single person" which candidate had received his backing.

Mr Ross said: "It is right that the party now comes behind the new leader - that's Liz Truss - and I look forward to working with Liz going forward."

He believed Ms Truss was someone with a significant track record in government departments, where she has "made a real difference".

"She has an opportunity as prime minister to make a real difference to the country but also to address the challenges that people are facing just now," he added.