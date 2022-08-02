Nicola Sturgeon is an attention seeker - Liz Truss

Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon.

The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum.

Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some of her youth living in Paisley.

Scotland's deputy first minister John Swinney said Ms Truss's comment was "completely and utterly unacceptable".