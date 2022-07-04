Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar has told the BBC there will be "no deals, no pacts and no coalition with the SNP".

He was was setting out his proposals for the future of the UK in a speech at Westminster.

Mr Sarwar's proposals included a legal duty of cooperation for governments in London and Edinburgh, and a regional senate to replace the House of Lords.

The SNP wants to hold an independence referendum on 19 October 2023, with leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the next general election could be used as a single-issue vote if this is blocked.