Douglas Ross has said Boris Johnson should remain as PM because ousting him would help Vladimir Putin.

The Scottish Tory leader spoke after the publication of Sue Gray's final report into Downing Street parties during the pandemic.

It said many events "should not have been allowed" and criticised the No 10 leadership for its "party culture".

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Ross said the behaviour was "unacceptable" and the public were right to be angry.

However, he added that Mr Johnson should continue as PM because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said if the PM was ousted, then it would take months to replace him, which would "destabilise the situation and only help Vladimir Putin".