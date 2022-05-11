Scottish government officials find a missing document showing that former Transport Minister Derek Mackay signed a ferries contract which is at the centre of a political row.

The vessels are now five years behind schedule and massively over budget.

Opposition parties have been asking for a number of weeks about a document which the government had previously said it could not locate.

The contract to build the two new ferries - the Glen Sannox and a second vessel known as Hull 802 - is already two-and-a-half times over its original budget as well as about five years late.