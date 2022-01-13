Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has faith in the PM

The secretary of state for Scotland believes the prime minister should not resign, leaving him at odds with the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Alister Jack told the BBC that everyone should wait to see the outcome of an inquiry into whether Downing Street parties were held during lockdown.

He said: "I have faith in the prime minister, I work closely with him and I am backing him."

On whether he thought Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross - who has called for Boris Johnson to quit - was a lightweight, Mr Jack said his party colleague was a "very good politician" who was "taking the fight to Sturgeon and is a good adversary for her".