'Safeguards' promise over UK-Australia trade deal
The Scottish Secretary has insisted that Scotland's interests will be safeguarded in a forthcoming UK-Australia trade deal
Scottish ministers have raised concerns that the farming industry could be overwhelmed if the market is flooded with lower standard goods.
But Alister Jack said he believed the domestic food and drink sector would be the "best beneficiary".
He also promised the deal would contain safeguards for domestic producers.
