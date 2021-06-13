Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said it is fair to question whether restrictions in Scotland will be at level zero by the end of June.

The whole country is due to move to level zero on 28 June but the prevalence of the Delta variant, first detected in India, may delay that.

Mr Yousaf said the Delta variant was a "bump in the road" and its impact on the NHS was still being assessed.

Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland's restrictions on Tuesday.