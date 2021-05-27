'This is biggest scandal of the devolution era'

The first minister has been challenged to take responsibility for the failure to contact the family of a dead child after a hospital infections "scandal".

Dozens of cases involving children have been linked to waterborne infections at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two children have died and at First Minister's Questions Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar raised the case of the family of one of the children who had not been contacted.

Mr Sarwar called the situation and its handling the "biggest scandal of the devolution era".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said serious attempts had been made to contact the family and she would ensure the health board was doing everything possible to locate them.