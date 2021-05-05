Behind the scenes: BBC Scotland HQ in Glasgow has been transformed into several studios to cover the Scottish election.

This year’s election is different due to Covid restrictions, with no overnight counting taking place across the country.

BBC News teams from across Scotland will therefore be reporting on all the latest news and analysis on TV, radio, online and on social media as the results come in on Friday and Saturday.

Political correspondent David Wallace Lockhart takes us on a tour of the sets, including the augmented reality stage.

Video – Morgan Spence and Graham Fraser