Scottish election 2021: Scot Squad chief questions political leaders
Scot Squad chief Cameron Miekelson has grilled the party leaders ahead of the Scottish election.
Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Lorna Slater of the Scottish Greens, Willie Rennie of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Douglas Ross of the Scottish Conservatives were all questioned as part of the BBC Scotland comedy show.
- Watch Scot Squad: The Chief Does Democracy on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:00 on Thursday, 29 April and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Scotland politics