Scottish election 2021: Sturgeon faces questions over 'hard border'
Nicola Sturgeon says she wants to keep trade flowing across an England-Scotland border if an independent Scotland re-joined the European Union.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, the SNP leader accepted there would have to be a border if an independent Scotland was in the EU.
But she said Scotland would try to negotiate arrangements to "keep trade flowing freely".
Opponents say a hard border with England would be "dreadful for trade".
