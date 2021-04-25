Scottish election 2021: Westminster lobbying raises 'serious questions'
The Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has said there are "serious questions" that need to be answered over lobbying in Westminster.
It comes after the prime minister was accused of "sleaze" in his dealings with businessman Sir James Dyson.
Mr Ross said the findings of ongoing inquiries will be examined "closely".
It comes after SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for Boris Johnson's correspondence on Covid contracts to be secured and published.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Scotland politics