The Scottish Greens have set out plans for a "green economic recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic which they say could create more than 100,000 jobs.

In its Holyrood election manifesto, the party calls for a "fundamental transformation of our economy and society" to tackle climate change.

This would include £7.5bn of investment in public transport and renewables.

The Greens also want a new independence vote during the next five-year Holyrood session if a majority backs it.