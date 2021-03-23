LIVE: Latest news from Holyrood chamber
Follow the latest from the Scottish Parliament, including a statement on coronavirus and topical questions.
This is to be followed by a motion of no confidence in the First Minister tabled by the Scottish Conservatives.
It states: "That the Parliament has no confidence in the First Minister, in light of confirmation that the Scottish Government ignored legal advice on its prospects of success in Alex Salmond's judicial review case, and multiple credible witnesses indicating that the First Minister misled the Parliament."
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Scotland politics