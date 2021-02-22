Nicola Sturgeon has challenged Alex Salmond to prove there was conspiracy against him, saying he has made claims "without a shred of evidence".

Mr Salmond is expected to give evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the government's mishandling of harassment complaints against him later this week.

This comes after MSPs agreed to publish his claims that Ms Sturgeon had misled Holyrood and broken a ministerial code.

The first minister said she would rebut this when she faces the inquiry.