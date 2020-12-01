A consultant at a hospital in Glasgow says she and her fellow consultants should not be receiving the £500 healthcare bonus being handed out by the Scottish government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used her party's SNP conference speech to announce the one-off "thank you" payment.

The consultant, who wants to remain anonymous, told BBC Radio Scotland''s John Beattie programme: "In the first instance I would have removed all consultants from being eligible from receiving this.

"I haven't heard a single one of my colleagues, or my husband's colleagues, who feels that this is an appropriate use of government money."

She said the financial help should be given to those who need it within the social care sector.